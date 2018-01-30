University police warn students about suspicious religious group

University of Memphis is warning students, faculty, and staff about a suspicious religious group on campus.

University Police said it has several reports of a group approaching students and aggressively trying to discuss religion and handout pamphlets.

The group claims to be associated with the World Mission Society Church of God located in Southaven, Mississippi.

University Police placed the group of criminal trespass status, meaning they are not allowed on campus anymore.

The fear is that the group wants to do more than promote their religious beliefs. They have often tried to force students to attend one-on-one bible study sessions.

The group is reportedly active at University of Memphis and Ole Miss. Police departments at both campuses have issued warnings against the group.

At this time the group has not been charged with any criminal activity. However, investigators urge caution to anyone dealing with the group.

