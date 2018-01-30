WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump delivers State of the Union

When WMC Action News 5 is not airing a live newscast or live breaking news, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts in the above video player.

President Donald Trump is delivering the State of the Union address Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. CDT.

Trump has told news anchors from all the major TV networks at a White House lunch that he is striving to bring the country together.

Journalists from outlets including PBS, CNN and Fox News say Trump told the group Tuesday that there is "tremendous divisiveness" in the country that has existed for years.

He says if he could unite the country, he would consider it a great achievement.

Trump will tell the American people that it is "our new American moment" and call on Republicans and Democrats to come together in his State of the Union speech, according to excerpts released Tuesday evening by the White House.

Trump will strike an optimistic and bipartisan tone, telling Americans he is "extending an open hand to work with members of both parties, Democrats and Republicans, to protect our citizens, of every background, color and creed. "

He'll also discuss the impact of the Republican tax overhaul, explain his administration's efforts to combat the Islamic State group and call on Congress to pass a major infrastructure investment plan.

Click here for continuous updates from the address.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.