Officer stabbed attempting to detain suspect

A Memphis police officer has been stabbed after helping detain a suspect in the 3200 block of Carrington Road, near Greer Street and Park Avenue.

Officers responded to reports of an armed person dealing with mental issues at about 8 p.m. While attempting to detain the man, a 39-year-old officer was stabbed.

The officer was hospitalized in critical condition, but his condition was upgraded to stable.

Police said the suspect is in custody, but no charges have been filed.

The officer and suspect's names have not been released at this point.

