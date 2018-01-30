2018 Black Restaurant Week kicks off Monday

Memphis Black Restaurant Week is gearing up for its return, with 2018 being the third year for the week-long event.

Black Restaurant Week allows residents to enjoy dining deals at black-owned restaurants in the Mid-South, and to raise public awareness of those establishments.

This year, the event will run from March 5-11, and 14 restaurant locations are participating, including five newcomers:

HM Dessert Lounge

The Office @ Uptown

Scoops Parlor

Two Vegan Sistas

Underground Café

G. Alston (newcomer)

Lenny's Subs (12 Cooper St + 2893 Poplar Ave)

Slice of Soul (newcomer)

Laura's Kitchen (newcomer)

$.99 Soul Food (newcomer)

A&R BBQ (both locations)

The Waffle Iron (newcomer)

Event founder, Cynthia Daniels, said Black Restaurant Week 2017 had a huge economic impact on Memphis.

“Over the past two years, a total of 22 restaurants were featured, bringing in a total of $260,000 in weekly sales and created 90 jobs. The City of Memphis – Office of Business Diversity & Compliance serves as the Title Sponsor of MBRW and will be working with restaurateurs to provide employment resources and training as we prepare for our largest week to date,” Daniels said.

For more information on Memphis Black Restaurant Week, go to their website at this link.

