A little history on Groundhog Day

Memphis Black Restaurant Week is gearing up for its return, with 2018 being the third year for the week-long event.More >>
A Memphis police officer has been stabbed after helping detain a suspect in the 3200 block of Carrington Road, near Greer Street and Park Avenue.More >>
In the early morning hours of Friday, February 2, the eyes of the country will be on the tiny town of Punxsutawney, PA anxiously waiting for a furry groundhog to emerge from his burrow to indicate what the weather may hold for the coming weeks.More >>
A 26-year-old expectant mother is dead and one person is in custody, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
One of the country's best known presidential historians lives in Memphis.More >>
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.More >>
The state worker who sent the false missile alert to Hawaii phones believed the threat of an incoming missile was real, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the Federal Communications Commissions.More >>
At fire house 12 in Waipahu, firefighters aren't just worried about their own health. They're worrying about their kids.More >>
The actor was awaiting sentencing for child pornography charges.More >>
