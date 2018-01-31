City fills nearly 3,900 potholes since winter weather

City of Memphis crews have now filled nearly 3,900 potholes since roads were taken over by winter weather earlier this month.

City officials said most potholes are getting fixed within just a few days of being reported.

Overall, there has been 3,869 potholes patched this month.

You can report pothole locations through the city's "See Click Fix" website or by calling 311.

