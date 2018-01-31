SCS board levies charges against principal accused of grade tampering

If you've been paying attention to money markets lately, you've seen some record highs. A local financial advisor offered tips on how Memphians can get in on the action and improve their investment portfolio.More >>
Memphis Police Department arrested three people after a crime spree across Germantown and Memphis.More >>
A Memphis home went up in flames Wednesday morning.More >>
Shelby County school board voted to bring charges against a former High School principal accused of grade tampering.More >>
City of Memphis crews have now filled nearly 3,900 potholes since roads were taken over by winter weather earlier this month.More >>
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's State of the Union statements under scrutiny.More >>
Wednesday morning will bring us a rare lunar trifecta! It will be, what NASA calls, the “Super Blue Blood Moon.” The last time this occurred was all the way back in 1866!More >>
Are you a "Family Guy" fan? Well, better binge quick - it's leaving Netflix in February.More >>
The father said the surveillance video shows the man spending about six minutes in the bushes in front of his daughter's window.More >>
White House officials are hopeful the president can use the prime-time address to Congress and millions of Americans watching at home to take credit for a soaring economy - though the trajectory of lower unemployment and higher growth began under his predecessor.More >>
Republican congressman says any 'illegal aliens' who attend State of the Union speech should be arrested, deported.More >>
A 26-year-old expectant mother is dead and one person is in custody, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.More >>
Men forced their way into Ulises Valladares' home, tied him and his son up but kidnapped the father.More >>
