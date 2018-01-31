SCS board levies charges against principal accused of grade tampering

Shelby County school board voted to bring charges against a former High School principal accused of grade tampering.

The board unanimously decided to levy charges against Monekea Smith, who has already been reassigned to another position.

Smith is charged with conduct unbecoming to a member of the teaching position and neglect of duty.

According to school board documents, Smith's login was used by a teacher at Hamilton High to change failing grades to passing grades at the end of the 2016-17 school year.

Smith was recommended for a demotion to a teaching position, according to Superintendent Dorsey Hopson.

That's a change in stance from the district's previous policy. In December, Hopson said in a statement, "Any instanced where we find that there are people who have improperly changed grades or instructed people to improperly change grades, they will be terminated."

Earlier this month, Hamilton High students staged a walkout to protest Smith's suspension.

The charges appear to be the first case of a principal being disciplined in the ongoing SCS investigation into improper grade changes.

