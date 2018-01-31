Early morning fire destroys Memphis home - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Early morning fire destroys Memphis home

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A Memphis home went up in flames Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. on Hudgins Roads near the airport.

The strong fire took an extended effort by firefighters to bring down.

A neighbor said the homeowner works nights but was at home during the fire.

"I was concerned about my neighbor, make sure he wasn't in there. I was hoping he wasn't at home. I walked outside and he was looking at it."

The neighbor said everyone was able to get out of the home safely.

