How Memphians can take advantage of healthy money market

If you've been paying attention to money markets lately, you've seen some record highs. A local financial advisor offered tips on how Memphians can get in on the action and improve their investment portfolio.More >>
If you've been paying attention to money markets lately, you've seen some record highs. A local financial advisor offered tips on how Memphians can get in on the action and improve their investment portfolio.More >>
Memphis Police Department arrested three people after a crime spree across Germantown and Memphis.More >>
Memphis Police Department arrested three people after a crime spree across Germantown and Memphis.More >>
A Memphis home went up in flames Wednesday morning.More >>
A Memphis home went up in flames Wednesday morning.More >>
Shelby County school board voted to bring charges against a former High School principal accused of grade tampering.More >>
Shelby County school board voted to bring charges against a former High School principal accused of grade tampering.More >>
City of Memphis crews have now filled nearly 3,900 potholes since roads were taken over by winter weather earlier this month.More >>
City of Memphis crews have now filled nearly 3,900 potholes since roads were taken over by winter weather earlier this month.More >>
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's State of the Union statements under scrutiny.More >>
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's State of the Union statements under scrutiny.More >>
Are you a "Family Guy" fan? Well, better binge quick - it's leaving Netflix in February.More >>
Are you a "Family Guy" fan? Well, better binge quick - it's leaving Netflix in February.More >>
A 26-year-old expectant mother is dead and one person is in custody, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A 26-year-old expectant mother is dead and one person is in custody, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
An Arkansas mother and her boyfriend are in jail, accused of assaulting the woman's son in a jealous rage.More >>
An Arkansas mother and her boyfriend are in jail, accused of assaulting the woman's son in a jealous rage.More >>
The father said the surveillance video shows the man spending about six minutes in the bushes in front of his daughter's window.More >>
The father said the surveillance video shows the man spending about six minutes in the bushes in front of his daughter's window.More >>
A sign on a wall of a school said children would be allowed one pass per week to get a drink of water, and any more than that would deduct points from their grades.More >>
A sign on a wall of a school said children would be allowed one pass per week to get a drink of water, and any more than that would deduct points from their grades.More >>
Republican congressman says any 'illegal aliens' who attend State of the Union speech should be arrested, deported.More >>
Republican congressman says any 'illegal aliens' who attend State of the Union speech should be arrested, deported.More >>
Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to return to court for another prison sentence, where he's expected to be confronted again by victims.More >>
Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to return to court for another prison sentence, where he's expected to be confronted again by victims.More >>
The typical saver is on track to have 80 percent of the income that Fidelity says will be needed to pay for retirement.More >>
The typical saver is on track to have 80 percent of the income that Fidelity says will be needed to pay for retirement.More >>
A strange video of a "shower rat" that seems to be bathing just like a human has been making its rounds across social media.More >>
A strange video of a "shower rat" that seems to be bathing just like a human has been making its rounds across social media.More >>