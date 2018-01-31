Boyfriend charged with murder in death of pregnant girlfriend

A 26-year-old expectant mother is dead and one person is in custody, according to Memphis Police Department.

Investigators said they arrived at a home on Sparks Street in South Memphis and found 26-year-old Karmeshia Pipes' body.

She was due to give birth to a daughter next week.

Her boyfriend Ricky Anderson is charged with first-degree murder in the case.

Anderson was booked into jail Wednesday morning.

Pipes' unborn child did not survive. Anderson does not yet face criminal charges for the unborn child's death, but he could face more charges when the medical examiner's report is completed.

