TN lawmaker proposes ban on Greek life at college campuses

A Tennessee lawmaker proposed a bill that would eliminate fraternities and sororities from college campuses.

State Rep. John DeBerry, Jr. (D-Memphis) introduced HB2042 that would stop Greek life from being recognized by or associated with any campuses within the state.

The only exception would be professional fraternities and honor societies. Other Greek life organizations would no longer be associated with the school---an unpopular move among University of Memphis students on campus Wednesday.

"If they are happy doing it, and they are not doing all of the hazing or what not, then I think it should stay. I don't think they should have a rule where they ban all," U of M junior Nicole Lawson said.

"It would suck because my boyfriend is in KA (Kappa Alpha Order). Actually, it would suck because they love that; they love this stuff," Savannah Cici, U of M freshman, said.

It comes in the wake of sanctions given to universities like Texas State, LSU, and Penn State--after tragic deaths at fraternity events.

U of M hasn't escaped the scandal. Last year Alpha Tau Omega was shut down and suspended for five years for "violating the student code of rights and responsibilities."

"I don't think they should be hazing, but I don't think it should ruin it for everybody. Kinda ban the ones that are doing the hazing," Lawson said.

WMC Action News 5 reached out to the bill's sponsor, Rep. DeBerry--a U of M graduate--for comment. We are still waiting to hear back.

