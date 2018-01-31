Oxford police help teen with elaborate promposal - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Oxford police help teen with elaborate promposal

(Source: Twitter @loganbay_) (Source: Twitter @loganbay_)
OXFORD, MS (WMC) -

Oxford Police Department took down a local teen in order to help him get a date. 

The teen staged an arrest with officers in order to ask his girlfriend to go to prom with him.

Luckily everything worked out and his girlfriend said yes.

The entire thing was caught on camera in a video posted to teen's YouTube channel.

Watch everything unfold below. 

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly