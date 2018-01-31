Overdose patient drives over 2 officers, crashes following police chase

Two officers were hit and dragged in South Memphis by a driver who later led police on a chase through Memphis.

Memphis Police Department said it all started around 1:30 p.m. when they received a call about a possible overdose on Shadowlawn Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they approached the overdose patient who was sitting in a Chevrolet Impala. The patient quickly drove off, hitting two officers in the process. Both officers were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

"I guess he was backing up, then he turned around and went across that yard and was driving erratically down the street," Walter James said.

Other officers followed the patient's vehicle until it crashed and briefly caught fire on I-240.

"People now just crazy; I don't know what's wrong. I don't understand it myself," Albert Sanford said.

Traffic in the area was slowed for several hours.

The suspect was taken into custody, but MPD has not identified the driver or the officers who were injured.

This comes less than 24 hours after an officer was stabbed trying to arrest a man police said may have had mental issues.

Mike Williams, president of the Memphis Police Association, said officers do get proper training, but admits it's simply a dangerous job.

"You hear citizens all the time say 'well they sign up for it,' but they didn't sign up to die, but they did sign up to do the best job they could providing safety," Williams said.

