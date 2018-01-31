16-year-old indicted in murder of 17-year-old

A 16-year-old girl was indicted on first-degree murder charges for shooting a 17-year-old boy in front of a Binghampton grocery store in 2017, according to Shelby County District Attorney's Office.

Teriyona Winton, who was 15 at the time, shot Deago Brown in the head and killed him.

The shooting happened April 3, 2017 on Tillman Street near the intersection of Crystal Avenue.

If convicted, Winton faces life in prison.

