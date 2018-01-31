2 arrested in Raleigh man's robbery, shooting death

Two people have been arrested in the robbery and murder of a Raleigh man earlier this month.

Nicholas Brunetti was shot and killed during a robbery in the 5000 block of Yale Road, near the Covington Pike intersection.

Officers said two vehicles were spotted leaving the scene with a black man in one vehicle and a white woman in the other.

Investigators identified 22-year-old Jamarcus Miller as the person responsible for shooting and killing Brunetti.

Miller was detained by police Tuesday, January 30. He had marijuana, a loaded 22 Glock pistol, and a large amount of cash in his possession.

Investigators also said the second suspect, 19-year-old Kaci Calderon, knew the victim and helped plan the robbery.

Both Miller and Calderon are charged with first-degree murder and first-degree murder in perpetration of a felony. Miller is also charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of dangerous felony, and possessions of drug paraphernalia.

