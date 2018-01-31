Dreamers concerned about future following State of the Union

Dreamers in the Mid-South remain worried about their future even after President Donald Trump set forth his immigration plan during the State of the Union.

"I definitely don't want to go back to Mexico," Cecilia Maciel said. "I haven't been there since I was seven."

Maciel is one of the hundreds of thousands of Dreamers in America. She currently lives in the Mid-South, as she works toward her master's degree at University of Memphis. She thanks DACA (the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program) for allowing her to hold a job, get a driver's license, and go to college.

"Thanks to DACA, I've been able to have a job. If I didn't have a work permit there's no way I could make a good living," Maciel said.

In his State of the Union, Trump said he wanted to create a path to citizenship for 1.8 million Dreamers. In exchange, he wants Congress to approve $25 billion to build a wall and increase border security between the U.S. and Mexico.

Many Republicans, including Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, praised the plan.

After a first year of tax cuts, reduced regulations, & conservative judges, I’m glad to hear the president’s optimism about tackling the tough issues ahead of us. With his leadership, we can strengthen our borders, address DACA, lower health care costs, & fight the opioid crisis. — Sen. Lamar Alexander (@SenAlexander) January 31, 2018

Maciel said the topic of immigration is a complicated one with strong feelings on both sides. She said Trump's plan was a start, but she didn't think it was comprehensive enough to completely tackle the issue.

