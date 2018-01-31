Dreamers concerned about future following State of the Union - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Dreamers concerned about future following State of the Union

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Cecilia Maciel (Source: WMC Action News 5) Cecilia Maciel (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Dreamers in the Mid-South remain worried about their future even after President Donald Trump set forth his immigration plan during the State of the Union.

"I definitely don't want to go back to Mexico," Cecilia Maciel said. "I haven't been there since I was seven."

Maciel is one of the hundreds of thousands of Dreamers in America. She currently lives in the Mid-South, as she works toward her master's degree at University of Memphis. She thanks DACA (the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program) for allowing her to hold a job, get a driver's license, and go to college.

"Thanks to DACA, I've been able to have a job. If I didn't have a work permit there's no way I could make a good living," Maciel said.

In his State of the Union, Trump said he wanted to create a path to citizenship for 1.8 million Dreamers. In exchange, he wants Congress to approve $25 billion to build a wall and increase border security between the U.S. and Mexico.

Many Republicans, including Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, praised the plan. 

Maciel said the topic of immigration is a complicated one with strong feelings on both sides. She said Trump's plan was a start, but she didn't think it was comprehensive enough to completely tackle the issue.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly