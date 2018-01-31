Rape trial for businessman Mark Giannini set for Feb. 20

In less than a month, the rape trial for Mid-South businessman Mark Giannini will get underway.

Wednesday, Giannini had a report date as his lawyers work to finalize everything before the trial.

The February 20 trial will be for two rape charges against Giannini.

His attorney Steve Farese said there will be one more court date before Giannini faces a jury.

“He is anxious to get this matter attended to,” Farese said.

In April 2017, Giannini was found not guilty in another rape case. He is also expected to face charges of bribing a witness.

If convicted next month, Giannini could face two 60-year sentences for rape.

