Students welcome back classmate who beat cancer

A Houston Middle School student got a big welcome back on campus Wednesday.

Seventh-grader Bailey Jessop has been away from school for a year after being treated for osteosarcoma at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Classmates lined up outside and were thrilled to see him back at school.

“So many of them have reached out and supported us,” his mom, Kimberly, said. “Just personally and just whatever we had needed and so much support has come from our school district so we feel very fortunate to be where we are and who we are.”

Bailey went through 40 weeks of chemo, had a tumor in his leg removed and now has a titanium knee joint.

We wish him all the best!

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.