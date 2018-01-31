Grizzlies bench Tyreke Evans in preparation for a trade - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Tyreke Evans has apparently played his last game for the Memphis Grizzlies.

With trade rumors intensifying, Evans, who went through shootaround with the team in Indiana, was allowed to leave the arena and await further instructions.

Evans, who leads the Grizzlies in scoring at more than 19 points a game, is reportedly being courted by no less than 5 NBA teams.

The most interest for the former University of Memphis star coming from the playoff bound Boston Celtics, who may have the most to offer Memphis in return: a first round pick, plus Marcus Smart, a former Oklahoma State All American, a 6'4" Guard who's averaging more than 10 points, almost 5 assists and 3.6 rebounds this season.

The NBA Trade Deadline is February 8, but reports are Evans could be dealt within the next few days.

