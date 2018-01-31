Grizzlies bench Tyreke Evans in preparation for a trade

Tyreke Evans has apparently played his last game for the Memphis Grizzlies.

With trade rumors intensifying, Evans, who went through shootaround with the team in Indiana, was allowed to leave the arena and await further instructions.

As trade discussions involving Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyreke Evans intensify, front office plans to sit him out until a deal is completed, league sources tell ESPN. He'll start sitting vs. Pacers tonight. Trade deadline is next Thursday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 31, 2018

Evans, who leads the Grizzlies in scoring at more than 19 points a game, is reportedly being courted by no less than 5 NBA teams.

The most interest for the former University of Memphis star coming from the playoff bound Boston Celtics, who may have the most to offer Memphis in return: a first round pick, plus Marcus Smart, a former Oklahoma State All American, a 6'4" Guard who's averaging more than 10 points, almost 5 assists and 3.6 rebounds this season.

The NBA Trade Deadline is February 8, but reports are Evans could be dealt within the next few days.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.