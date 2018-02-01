18-wheeler crash shuts down I-40 for hours - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

18-wheeler crash shuts down I-40 for hours

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN (WMC) -

Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 40 Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 4:20 a.m. on westbound I-40 in Fayette County near Hickory Withe Road.

The crash left debris all over the interstate.

A witness said much of the debris came from the cab of an 18 wheeler.

The scene shut down the interstate for several hours. As of 10 a.m. one lane of the road remained closed.

Crews on the scene reported the crash resulted in fatalities, but officials have not confirmed that information.

