Gas station goes up in flames

Memphis Fire Department battled a gas station fire Thursday morning.

The fire broke out at Citgo at the corner of Cherry Road and Dunn Avenue around 1 a.m.

The fire caused part of the building to collapse.

Firefighters spent about an hour battling the blaze and were concerned nearby propane tanks could catch fire.

There was even some damage done to nearby businesses.

There were no injuries, however; the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.