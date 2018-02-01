Burglars ram front of store

Memphis Police Department is investigating a burglary at a corner store on E.H. Crump Boulevard.

A vehicle rammed into the front of the store, smashing open the wall and glass windows.

Pieces of an ATM were strewn across the parking lot.

Police said the incident happened at around 4 a.m. Thursday.

It's unclear what, if anything, was taken.

