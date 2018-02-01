Burglars ram front of store - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Burglars ram front of store

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department is investigating a burglary at a corner store on E.H. Crump Boulevard.

A vehicle rammed into the front of the store, smashing open the wall and glass windows.

Pieces of an ATM were strewn across the parking lot.

Police said the incident happened at around 4 a.m. Thursday.

It's unclear what, if anything, was taken.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly