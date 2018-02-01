Facebook user captures large grass fire along I-240 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Facebook user captures large grass fire along I-240

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A large fire broke out in the median of I-240 Wednesday night.

Facebook user Edward Williams recorded the fire, which was near the Lamar Avenue exit.

Memphis Fire Department said they battled the fire near midnight, but were unable to give any more details.

