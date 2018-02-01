Facebook user captures large grass fire along I-240

A large fire broke out in the median of I-240 Wednesday night.
Facebook user Edward Williams recorded the fire, which was near the Lamar Avenue exit.
Memphis Fire Department said they battled the fire near midnight, but were unable to give any more details.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.
Toys R Us will not be leaving Memphis after all.More >>
Toys R Us will not be leaving Memphis after all.More >>
Beer and chips are two of the most popular Super Bowl snacks in America, according to Under Armor.More >>
Beer and chips are two of the most popular Super Bowl snacks in America, according to Under Armor.More >>
Fifty years ago a tragic accident in Memphis sparked the sanitation strike that would play a large role in the Civil Rights movement.More >>
Fifty years ago a tragic accident in Memphis sparked the sanitation strike that would play a large role in the Civil Rights movement.More >>
A woman drove into a house during an argument Thursday morning.More >>
A woman drove into a house during an argument Thursday morning.More >>
A Criminal Court jury convicted a man accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old boy.More >>
A Criminal Court jury convicted a man accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old boy.More >>
Attorneys for a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone hoped a federal court would keep him from being put to death.More >>
Attorneys for a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone hoped a federal court would keep him from being put to death.More >>
Police say a male student and a female student are victims of a shooting in a classroom at a Los Angeles middle school.More >>
Police say a male student and a female student are victims of a shooting in a classroom at a Los Angeles middle school.More >>
'Gifting' ganja: Companies exploit laws intended to allow adults to give small amounts to each other.More >>
'Gifting' ganja: Companies exploit laws intended to allow adults to give small amounts to each other.More >>
Jordan Rodriguez was found buried in a Cleveland backyard on Dec. 19, 2017.More >>
Jordan Rodriguez was found buried in a Cleveland backyard on Dec. 19, 2017.More >>
Five days after first feeling sick, 15-year-old Kira Molina, of Coweta County, GA, died at the hospital from liver failure.More >>
Five days after first feeling sick, 15-year-old Kira Molina, of Coweta County, GA, died at the hospital from liver failure.More >>
A 26-year-old expectant mother is dead and one person is in custody, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A 26-year-old expectant mother is dead and one person is in custody, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
The charges against Amanda Wright and Besline Jospeh include child abuse and assault.More >>
The charges against Amanda Wright and Besline Jospeh include child abuse and assault.More >>
According to a news release from the Trumann Police Department, Arissa Farmer was located this morning around 2 a.m., in O’Neil, Nebraska.More >>
According to a news release from the Trumann Police Department, Arissa Farmer was located this morning around 2 a.m., in O’Neil, Nebraska.More >>
If you have Amazon Prime and your purchases do not arrive in the two-day guaranteed window, you can get an extra month added to your Prime membership.More >>
If you have Amazon Prime and your purchases do not arrive in the two-day guaranteed window, you can get an extra month added to your Prime membership.More >>