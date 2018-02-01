Memphis Zoo panda picks Eagles to win Super Bowl LII

Le Le likes the Eagles in this year's big game. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

The Eagles are going to win Super Bowl LII, according to Le Le, Memphis Zoo's panda.

Le Le made his pick Thursday morning, tearing down the Eagles flag and belting out "Fly Eagles Fly!" (That last part may not have actually happened).

The Eagles are an underdog in this year's Super Bowl, as they look to take down the juggernaut Patriots with backup quarterback Nick Foles.

Le Le has been picking Super Bowl winners each year, with the help of banners that zoo officials put up for him to take down.

Le Le hasn't had the best track record, however. He's just 1-3 in his Super Bowl selections.

In 2014, Le Le took the Broncos to beat the Seahawks. The Broncos were then blown out.

In 2015, Le Le picked against the Seahawks again, this time picking the Patriots, who won Super Bowl XLIX.

A year later, having been spurned by the Broncos before, Le Le went with the Panthers, who lost 24-10.

Last year, Le Le went against the Patriots and took the Falcons, who infamously blew a 28-3 lead.

