Wreath laying ceremony honors sacrifice of sanitation workers 50 years later

Fifty years ago a tragic accident in Memphis sparked the sanitation strike that would play a large role in the Civil Rights movement.

Thursday at 11:30 a.m., a wreath laying ceremony will honor the two men killed on this day in 1968. Click here to watch the ceremony live.

Robert Walker and Echol Cole were sanitation workers in Memphis. During a rain storm, they took shelter inside their truck's garbage barrel because they did not have raincoats. In a freak accident, the compacting motor in the truck shorted and the two men were crushed to death.

This accident was the last straw for the majority of the 1,300 Memphis sanitation workers. They met 10 days later and agreed to strike.

The strike would last two months and four days. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated at the Loraine Motel while in town supporting the workers and their right to strike.

