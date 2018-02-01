Beer, popcorn, almonds(?!?) considered top Mid-South Super Bowl snacks

Beer and chips are two of the most popular Super Bowl snacks in America, according to Under Armor.

Employees at Under Armor examined what "snack" people logged last year on game day by tapping into the Under Armor Connected Fitness community, which has over 220 million users.

The most logged snack in Tennessee was beer; the most logged snack in Arkansas was popcorn; the most logged snack in Mississippi was almonds.

During Super Bowl LI, Under Armor community members logged 10,525 servings of beer--more than any other beverage at that time.

Beer was the top snack for Washington D.C., Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Minnesota, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wyoming.

(Not) Surprisingly, almonds only ranked as the most popular snack in one state: Mississippi. Residents of the Magnolia State evidently could not get enough of the healthy tree seed while watching the Falcons and the Patriots.

In addition, Google released their list of most popular recipes for each state. Jalapeno Poppers took the top spot in Tennessee, Five Been Chili in Arkansas, and Green Beans with Beef Broth in Mississippi.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.