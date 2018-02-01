Man faces 8-12 years for sexually abusing 4-year-old

A Criminal Court jury convicted a man accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old boy.

Investigators said Ricky Jordan began abusing the boy in 2009 when he was four and continued the abuse for several years.

The boy told investigators that Jordan claimed to be "fixing him."

Jordan, 55, faces 8 to 12 years in prison.

