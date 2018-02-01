Car slams into neighbor's house during argument

A woman drove into a house during an argument Thursday morning.

Shelby County deputies said the woman was sitting in her vehicle when she and her boyfriend began arguing on Sugar Pecan Cove near Raleigh.

The man then slammed her head into the steering wheel, shifting the truck out of park and causing it to back into another woman's house.

Deputies said Nicholas Simmons faces charges, but it's unclear what he will be charged with.

There were no significant injuries.

