Memphis Toys R Us to stay open after all

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Toys R Us will not be leaving Memphis, despite initial reports. 

The chain announced a list of nearly 200 stores it was going to close last month after declaring bankruptcy in September.

The Memphis store on Polo Ground Boulevard was initially on the list. However, Thursday the chain said it would not be closing the Polo Ground location.

