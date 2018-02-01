Save-A-Lot opens in Binghampton - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Save-A-Lot opens in Binghampton

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The first grocery store in Binghampton is now open.

Save-A-Lot opened this week at Binghampton Gateway Center on Tillman Street.

The store boasts a high-ceiling modern design, according to Binghampton Development Center.

