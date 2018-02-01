TN woman kidnapped, beaten with wooden plunger handle

Melissa Terrell before and after escaping her captive. (Source: Family)

A Tennessee woman was kidnapped by her boyfriend and beaten with a wooden plunger handle, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened on East Tigrett Street near the intersection of Marshall Drive in Halls, Tennessee.

Police said Melissa Terrell was held captive by her boyfriend, Charles Cook, for five days before she was able to escape.

Terrell's family said they believe she was held captive for longer. They said she went missing Jan, 15 and was not seen again until she crawled out of Cook's house on Jan. 30.

Once she got away, Terrell ran to a neighbor's house and called for help.

When Cook noticed she was gone, he took Terrell's 2015 Nissan Altima and her cell phone and drove away.

An investigator met with Terrell at the Lauderdale County Community Hospital where he noticed she had bruises and knots all over her body, and both of her eyes were swollen almost completely shut.

Cook is charged with aggravated domestic assault, especially aggravated kidnapping, theft over $10,000, and theft under $1,000.

