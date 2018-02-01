2 indicted for kidnapping couple, murdering husband

Two men have been indicted on multiple felony counts from a March 2017 attack on a couple abducted outside their home in southeast Memphis.

Defendants Jermarcus Thomas, 21, and Kevvon Clark, 18, are being held without bond.

Investigators said 39-year-old Luis Santiago and his wife were abducted on March 30, 2017 from the 4000 block of New Willow Road and were robbed of cash and their truck.

The wife was able to escape from the truck at Getwell and Winchester roads. She then notified police.

Her husband was found the next day in the same area, dead from a gunshot wound.

Clark was indicted on first-degree murder charges, while he and Thomas both were indicted on two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated rape, and aggravated robbery.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.