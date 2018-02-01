2 SCSO deputies won't face charges for shooting, killing Lakeland woman

Two Shelby County deputies will not be charged for shooting and killing a Lakeland woman in March 2017, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.

Nancy Jane Lewellyn, 59, called Shelby County Sheriff's Office dispatch on March 17, 2017, and said she was sick, had a gun, and was going to kill herself or "the next somebody I see."

The DA's office said Lewellyn came out the front door of a house on Woodland Pine Cove West armed with a large pistol, and she was shot.

She told dispatch, according to the release from the DA's office, that she had a gun, and she guessed it was a .45-caliber pistol. The gun was later identified as a Marksman Repeater BB pistol.

“A thorough review of the TBI (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation) report showed that there are no criminal charges that could be brought against these two officers that would carry a reasonable likelihood of conviction. The victim made it clear that she was intent on causing deadly harm to herself or to others, and she left the deputies with no other choice but to fire their weapons. This was a tragic event for everyone involved,” Weirich said in a release.

All fatal shootings involving officers with the Memphis Police Department or the Shelby County Sheriff's Office are investigated by the TBI.

