Man accused of stabbing officer arraigned

A man accused of stabbing and throwing explosives at Memphis police officers appeared before a judge Thursday morning.

Christopher Roby, 33, faces 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder.

At his arraignment, a judge set his first court date for February 8.

Police said officers responded to his home Tuesday night on Carrington Road, where he allegedly threw explosives at officers before stabbing a CIT officer.

