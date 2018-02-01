52-year-old arrested for abusing Mid-South teen

A Mid-South couple is increasingly desperate to find their missing 16-year-old daughter.

Family says teen who went missing lived a double life

A Mid-South teen missing for four days was found in Nebraska on Thursday morning.

Her parents breathed a sigh of relief when they heard the news.

"When that phone call came in at 2 this morning, it was amazement, disbelief, thankfulness. I felt like I could breathe again," Tia Farmer said.

Tia is the teen's mother mother.

The teen went missing Sunday morning. Her absence sparked a multi-state manhunt with law enforcement agencies reporting that she could be in danger.

"All I can say is thank you, and we appreciate everything they've done for us," Tracy Farmer, the teen's father, said.

The teen was found at the Elms Motel in O'Neill, Nebraska. That's more than 12 hours away from her hometown of Trumann, Arkansas.

She was with Craig Gillum, 52, of Dover, Tennessee.

Investigators said they believe Gillum groomed the 16-year-old by sending her messages on her laptop.

The teen was the computer programmer for her school's robotics team. Her parents said they never had a clue that she was communicating with anyone inappropriate.

Gillum is being held in the Holt County Nebraska Jail on charges of felony child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The teen is scheduled to return to Trumann on Thursday.

[Editor's note: WMC Action News 5 removed the teen's identity from this report because she is a minor and investigators consider her a sexual assault victim.]

