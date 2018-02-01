City of Memphis releases new site full of city data

It will soon be easier for Memphis citizens to hold their leaders accountable.

The city is now putting its data at everyone's fingertips with a new website that's full of information WMC Action News 5 is constantly looking for and requesting on behalf of our viewers and readers.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said it's all about increasing transparency.

"We all do better when we're held accountable," he said.

Strickland said that's one of the goals behind the new data initiative released Thursday by his office. The new site, data.memphistn.gov, puts key information and metrics on city services online for anyone to look at.

"We measure those results. We use it internally to hold ourselves accountable and improve our service, but we also need to tell the public how we're doing," Strickland said.

Here are a few things we found on the new site:

Under the neighborhoods tab, the data shows the city is on track increasing library program attendance and youth athletic participation. But it is lagging behind with its promises on filling potholes, cutting weeds, and removing trash in a timely manner.

Public safety is also a major focus on the site--with data on officer recruitment and retention, 911 service, violent crime, and property crime.

Strickland said much of the crime data is information they receive monthly and publicize a handful of times a year.

Now, it will be available to Memphis residents at any time.

"Instead of them seeing it every quarter or every year, now they can see it on any given day where we are," Strickland said.

The mayor's office also put together a data governance committee to help decide priorities for putting out the data. The committee will have at least two citizen representatives.

