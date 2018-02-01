Trump Unity trailer comes through Memphis during coast-to-coast tour

A Michigan resident drove his pro-Trump trailer through Memphis on Thursday.

Known as the Trump Unity Bridge, Rob Cortis' 50 foot trailer is decked out in President Donald Trump paraphernalia and pulled behind his SUV which is also covered in Trump magnets and red, white, and blue streamers.

Cortis drives his patriotic float across the country drumming up support for the 45th President of the United States.

In a press release, Cortis describes his mission as a grassroots effort to "gather with like-minded supporters to show the world 'Real News' on the rebirth of the American Dream." He goes on to say he's driving to "bring to light the positive changes and progress our country has made over the last year thanks to President Trump."

