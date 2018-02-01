Man killed in North Memphis shooting

A man is dead after a shooting in North Memphis, according to MPD.

Police said they were notified about a shooting in the 700 block of Crockett Place, off Breedlove Street, at about 7 p.m.

They found one shooting victim at the scene, and he was pronounced deceased.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information concerning this murder is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.