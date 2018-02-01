Uber driver assaulted by passenger says company hasn’t supported her

A man was arrested last week after a female Uber driver said he sexually assaulted her for nearly an hour.

Now, that driver is speaking about the terrifying experience, but she said who she's most upset with is Uber.

She said her ride on Jan. 10 was a complete nightmare.

During the ride from Southaven through Memphis to the final destination in Bartlett, she said her passenger sat in the backseat, inappropriately kissing and touching her for more than 50 minutes

“I'm kind of fighting him off driving down the road and then he started rubbing my breast,” she said.

Scared of what he might do if she stopped the car, she escaped and got help at the final destination.

Jeffrey Kollat was arrested and is charged with sexual battery.

She said she's traumatized by what happened.

“It's stressful because like I said I was working a lot and I'm having trouble working,” she said. “It's just hard.”

Uber originally sent a statement January 24 that reads in part:

"What's been reported is appalling and we've been in touch with the driver-partner regarding her well-being."

When she saw the story, she couldn't believe her eyes.

“Nobody has contacted me from Uber to see if I'm OK,” she said. “All they've contacted me about is how to get in touch with their law enforcement desk.”

WMC asked Uber Thursday if they had in fact asked her about her well-being. They gave another statement, saying: "Uber has been in contact with the driver and we've continued to follow up."

She said she'll continue to drive for Uber in the meantime because she has to help support her family. But she wants policies at the company to change to better help drivers in need.

“Uber has made me feel like I don't matter,” she said.

