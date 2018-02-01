Le Bonheur opens outpatient facility in Jackson, TN

Parts of West Tennessee will no longer have to make the drive to Memphis for services at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.

Le Bonheur formally opened its newest outpatient facility in Jackson, Tennessee this week.

The 30,000 square foot facility has 10 subspecialty clinics, 20 exam rooms, and diagnostic services such as labs, x-rays, and ultrasounds.

For more information visit their website.

