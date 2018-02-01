Investigators: Husband of missing OH woman takes polygraph test

Officials in Ohio and the Mid-South are still trying to find out what happened to a woman who died while traveling to Graceland with her husband.

"We do know some of the facts are correct, but we don't know how much," said Benton County Sheriff Kenny Christopher.

Christopher said Philip Snider was "deceitful" on parts of the polygraph test he took but truthful on the section where he claimed he threw his wife's body into the Tennessee River.

The couple left their Ohio home Jan. 4 heading to Graceland, a place the couple loved.

Investigators said Philip’s wife of more than two decades, 69-year-old Roberta Snider, was dying from cancer.

Philip said she died in Kentucky on the way to Graceland so he put her body in the covered bed of the truck, leaving it there for two days while Snider checked into the Days Inn across from Graceland.

He initially told investigators an ambulance in Memphis took his wife's body, but after questioning said he threw her body wrapped in garbage bags in the Tennessee River in Benton County.

The sheriff said investigators now know Snider stayed at a hotel in Benton County 10 minutes from the bridge.

Philip has not returned to Tennessee to help in the search for his wife. The search of the river has been going on for two weeks and continues.

"When I get with the barge companies, I want to ask them to have the riverboat captains or anybody else on the river if they would just be watching," Christopher said.

