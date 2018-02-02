UConn, Miss St, Louisville, Irish top seeds in NCAA reveal

By DOUG FEINBERG

NEW YORK (AP) - Notre Dame has joined UConn, Mississippi State and Louisville as potential No. 1 seeds for the NCAA Tournament in the latest reveal by the women's basketball committee.

The Irish moved up two spots to fourth on the list of the top 16 teams. The Huskies, Bulldogs and Cardinals remain the top three teams.

The Huskies would be the top team in the Albany Region. The Bulldogs would be the No. 1 seed in Kansas City. The Cardinals would be the top team in the Lexington Region and the Irish in Spokane. The NCAA will put all 16 teams in regions for the final reveal.

Oregon, which was the fourth No. 1 seed in the initial reveal, was fifth. Baylor moved up three spots to sixth, with South Carolina and Florida State rounding out the potential two seeds.

