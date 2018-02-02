New plan could save Jubilee Catholic Schools

A new plan in the works could save nine school the Catholic Diocese of Memphis decided to close.

New Day Incorporated, led by Christian Brothers President Dr. John Smarrelli, plans to open charter schools at Jubilee Catholic Schools' current locations.

“Our primary goal in forming this new network of charter schools, which will be called Compass Community Schools, is to continue providing an excellent educational experience for the community currently served by Jubilee Catholic Schools, although entirely independent from the Catholic Diocese,” Smarrelli said. “We look forward to what the future holds for our network and the students and families we hope to soon serve.”

This includes the following schools:

Compass Community School, Binghampton Campus

Compass Community School, Downtown Campus

Compass Community School, Frayser Campus

Compass Community School, Berclair Campus

Compass Community School, Hickory Hill Campus

Compass Community School, Midtown Campus

Compass Community School, Orange Mound

Compass Community School, South Memphis Campus

Compass Community School, Whitehaven Campus

The Diocese previously announced it would shut down its schools in 2019.

If approved, the schools would be tuition-free, and any student would be able to apply and it would not be faith-based.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.