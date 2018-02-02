Amazon Prime truck catches fire on I-55 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Amazon Prime truck catches fire on I-55

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

An Amazon Prime truck caught fire Friday morning.

The 18-wheeler caught fire on I-55 near the Southaven exit.

The truck was left with burn marks across it and the ground was left charred.

No one was injured in the blaze as firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.

