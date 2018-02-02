Make the most of your Super Bowl Sunday

Millions of Americans will be glued to their televisions on Sunday for Super Bowl LII, and for many, it's a time to celebrate.

if you're hosting your own Super Bowl party, there's no need to go broke.

Young Finance 101 released several tips on how to win your party.

Have a potluck. Just because you're hosting the game, you don't have to provide all the food and drinks.

Go generic. You don't need to spend a ton of money on name brand items.

Buy in bulk and save. Shop at stores like Sam's Club and Costco to get the most bang for your buck.

Use plastic. Don't waste time washing dishes. Plastic is faster to clean up.

If hosting your own party, there are several spots in Memphis to watch the big game.

Ghost River Brewing is hosting Super Sunday. There will be a food truck and boneless wings in seven different flavors. They also have 12 different beers to choose from.

There's also The Big Game celebration at Loflin Yard. there will be $5 snacks and $4 well drinks.

Tin Roof Memphis is hosting their first ever Super Bowl watch party over 20 TVs and a 100-inch projection screen.

