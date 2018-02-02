Heavy rain arrives this weekend

A cold front will push into the Mid-South this weekend and bring us our next chance for rain.

TIMING: Saturday afternoon will be dry, but clouds will already be building in by that point of the day. As the front moves closer on Saturday night, rain will start developing in eastern Arkansas and then spreading over into west Tennessee and north Mississippi. Showers will start around 7 p.m. and then rain will last all night and into early Sunday. If you have Saturday night plans, we highly recommend bringing an umbrella with you. Showers will taper off by noon on Sunday, so rain will not have an impact on your Sunday night Super Bowl party plans.

THREATS: Although relatively weak, this front will be strong enough to cause heavy downpours. Rainfall totals will be between 0.5 and 1 inch. A few thunderstorms will be possible during the overnight hours into Sunday morning, but they will not strengthen to severe limits.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.