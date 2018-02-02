Celebrate Black History Month at the Memphis Public Library

Don't share pornography or illegal images on Facebook. That is a warning that probably sounds self explanatory, but still many people around the world are sharing an explicit video showing an underage girl.More >>
It is "Go Red" day, the kickoff for the American Heart Association's month-long campaign to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease, the leading killer of women in the United States.More >>
A driver was killed in a crash on I-40 on Friday.More >>
A Tennessee father bought a Super Bowl commercial in hopes of getting President Donald Trump's attention.More >>
We all know Mid-southerners love to help one another and our resilience is unquestionable. Here are this week's 5 Great examples of just that ... Memphis-based Corky's BBQ sent one of its catering managers, Mike Smith, to Puerto Rico in an effort to help with disaster relief, which meant cooking up some of their famous BBQ. The company teamed up with Leading Caterers of America to help provide food for those impacted by Hurricane Maria. Hurricane ...More >>
An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.More >>
The body of Nancy Jo Roberts has been at a mortuary for more than a year now.More >>
The following is a PDF of the memo on the Russia probe from Rep. Devin Nunes, R-CA, and other House Republicans and released Friday by the Intelligence Committee.More >>
Attorneys for a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone hoped a federal court would keep him from being put to death.More >>
White House officials say President Donald Trump will allow a classified memo on the Russia investigation to be published.More >>
Radio personality John Curley narrated the suspects every move until they fell off a wall and knocked themselves unconscious.More >>
North Dakota judge will decide whether woman who admitted killing pregnant neighbor so she and her boyfriend could keep the baby should get a sentence other than life in prison without parole.More >>
President Donald Trump is accusing the FBI and Justice Department of playing politics "in favor of Democrats and against Republicans.".More >>
The charges against Amanda Wright and Besline Jospeh include child abuse and assault.More >>
