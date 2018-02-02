Celebrate Black History Month at the Memphis Public Library

Celebrate Black History Month at the Benjamin L. Hooks Public Library. You can join in on the conversation with a free exhibition titled, "Conversations: Art + Music + Poetry."

The exhibition runs now until February 28, 2018. It will be open during library hours:

Monday -Thursday 9 a.m. - 9 p.m

Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

The event is sponsored by the Memphis Library Foundation and the Carpenter Art Garden.

For more information about this event, call 901-415-2830.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.