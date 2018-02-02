State Rep. calls for protest of comedian Katt Williams

State Rep. G.A. Hardaway (D-Memphis) is protesting comedian Katt Williams' upcoming Southaven performance.

Hardaway and a Memphis woman currently suing Williams for assault will appear in public as they call for a boycott of the show.

Angelina Triplett is suing Williams for hitting her and causing injuries.

Williams is scheduled to perform at Landers Center on February 14.

Arianna Poindexter will be at the protest and will have more to report tonight on WMC Action News 5.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.