5 Great Things: Spreading the love

We all know Mid-southerners love to help one another and our resilience is unquestionable. Here are this week's 5 Great examples of just that:

Memphis-based Corky's BBQ sent one of its catering managers, Mike Smith, to Puerto Rico in an effort to help with disaster relief, which meant cooking up some of their famous BBQ.

The company teamed up with Leading Caterers of America to help provide food for those impacted by Hurricane Maria.

Hurricane Maria hit the coast in September, and much of the island is still without clean water or electricity.

New Direction Church in Hickory Hill has announced the kick-off of a new 20-week training class that will prepare 145 young adults for the workforce.

It will include 16 weeks of curriculum and four weeks of working on resume writing, mock interviews and other skills.

There will be a job fair during the 20th week with companies ready to hire.

A Collierville High School graduate is a new proud owner of a Grammy Award.

Dwan Hill won his first Grammy on Sunday as songwriter of the top gospel song of the year.

Hill wrote "Never Have to Be Alone," along with Alvin Love III, sung by CeCe Winans.

Houston Middle School Seventh-grader Bailey Jessop got a big welcome back from his classmates who lined up outside cheering him as he walked back into the school.

Jessop has been away from school for a year after being treated for osteosarcoma at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Bailey went through 40 weeks of chemo, had a tumor in his leg removed and now has a titanium knee joint.

Oxford Police Department took down a local teen in order to help him get a date.

The teen staged an arrest with officers in order to ask his girlfriend to go to prom with him.

Luckily everything worked out and his girlfriend said yes.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.