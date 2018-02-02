Put the spotlight on your organization at the 2018 Essence Music Festival

Get empowered, enjoy top musical artists, try new food items, and promote your organization or community group during the 2018 Essence Music Festival.

The organizers have announced the Community Corner. This part of the event will allow organizations to engage with supporters or potential members face-to-face.

According to the website, "...thousands of Essence Fest attendees pack the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in downtown New Orleans for hours on end. In addition to stopping by our Empowerment, Beauty & Style, Essence Eats, and Entertainment All Access sections, Festival goers also frequent the exhibitors and booths in out Community Corner section."

If you are interested in promoting your organization, click here to apply.

